Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

