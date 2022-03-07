Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $176.51

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $176.51 and last traded at $177.62, with a volume of 11805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.39.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

