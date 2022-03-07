Casper Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $272.83 million and $7.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.68 or 0.06675843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.59 or 0.99888750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,714,288,218 coins and its circulating supply is 4,127,507,112 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

