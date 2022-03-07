Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $41.16. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.