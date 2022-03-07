Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.