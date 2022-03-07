CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin Sells 7,115 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL.B stock opened at C$57.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$56.26 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

