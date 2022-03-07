Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Critical Survey

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Oxford Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Oxford Industries 8.81% 24.09% 11.96%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Oxford Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

Oxford Industries has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Oxford Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.38 -$44.82 million N/A N/A Oxford Industries $748.83 million 1.92 -$95.69 million $5.55 15.37

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Industries.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

