Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of EBR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.61.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
