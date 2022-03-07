Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

