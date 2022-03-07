Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,877. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

