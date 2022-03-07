Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

CHKP opened at $145.96 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

