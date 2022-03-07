Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

