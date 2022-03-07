Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE:APTV opened at $105.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $104.31 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

