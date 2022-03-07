Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $449,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

