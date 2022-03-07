Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $472,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

