Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of BDEC opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

