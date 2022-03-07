Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 462 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

