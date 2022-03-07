Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 825,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 185.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 554.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

