Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,967 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 374,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.08 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

