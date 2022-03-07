Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bruker were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.