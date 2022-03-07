Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stratasys were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

SSYS opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

