Cetera Investment Advisers Has $319,000 Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:Y opened at $654.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $605.14 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $671.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

