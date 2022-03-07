Cetera Investment Advisers Has $327,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

