Cetera Investment Advisers Has $337,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $107,090,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 414,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $38.82 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

