Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $227.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

