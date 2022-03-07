Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. 346,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

