Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.85. 128,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $310.92 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

