Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.28. 225,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

