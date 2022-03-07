Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 8,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 945,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 127.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

