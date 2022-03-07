Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CMMB traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

