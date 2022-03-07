Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

CGIFF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.88. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

