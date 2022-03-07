Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 10,099 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

