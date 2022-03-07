Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

GD traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

