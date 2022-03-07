Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $234.36. 3,712,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

