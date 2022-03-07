China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.05. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.