China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.05. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

