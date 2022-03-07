CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $28.77.
About CHS (Get Rating)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
