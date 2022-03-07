Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

