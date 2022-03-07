CIBC Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.77.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

