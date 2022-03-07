CIBC Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.51.

ARE stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

