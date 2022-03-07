Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $241.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.00. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.