CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $26.94. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 1,844 shares trading hands.

CINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

