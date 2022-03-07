Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.