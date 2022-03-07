Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

C stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

