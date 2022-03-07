City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CIO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 242,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,786. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

