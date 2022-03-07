City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,302. The company has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

