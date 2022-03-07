Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Vidler Water Resources worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vidler Water Resources by 1,710.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 250,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 113.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 97.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

