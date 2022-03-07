Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CBGPF stock remained flat at $$17.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

