CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

