CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.69.

CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

