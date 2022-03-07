CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,026 shares of company stock valued at $79,456. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CNB Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $435.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

