Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Middlesex Water worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

